The Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act of 2024 (CISA) provides a clear legislative framework for the use of emergency backup power generation, removing a key barrier that has historically hindered the development of data centre projects in the state.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Governor Wes Moore and passed unanimously by both the Maryland House and Senate.

The news will be especially welcome for Quantum Loophole and Aligned Data Centers.

Aligned Data Centers are building a 264 MW data centre campus on land master planned by Quantum Loophole, but had development haulted as its plans for diesel generator backup power was blocked by the Maryland Public Service Commission. (MPSC)

With the CISA in place, Quantum Loophole and its customers can more confidently bring the first master-planned data centre community to Frederick County.

Quantum Loophole is confident that its project will transform the local economy, create new jobs, and position Maryland as a premier destination for the digital infrastructure of the future.

In an interview with capacity last year, Quantum Loophole’s CEO Josh Snowhorn said he fully expected a clarification to the MPSC’s decison passed in his favour.

““It has the full support from the governor's office all the way down through the legislature,” he said at the time.

“If we meet with anybody who doesn't support it and explain the situation, then they support it.”

The resolution to Aligned's woes means Quantum Loophoole will be able to get moving selling the rest of the land it has allocated to sell to data centre operators.