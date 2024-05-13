ITW Exclusive: Larus launches auction platform for sale and purchase of IPv4 addresses

The new service, found at Larus.net, transforms how both sellers and buyers of IP addresses transact, making the whole process seamless and simple.

"Buying and selling IP addresses for internet service providers, telecoms and other industry parties, can feel like a difficult and sometimes time-consuming task even for those who have been in the industry for many years," said Lu Heng, CEO at LARUS.

"But our new system makes the whole process easy and transparent, with both parties guided through the process step by step."

Buyers and sellers register an account on the LARUS platform, which then displays to each registrant number resources that may be of interest, according to their needs.

Once a potential transaction is identified, the platform guides both sides through the process transparently and easily, until the deal is completed.

Buyers retain full control and ownership of the addresses they buy, ensuring full transparency of their assets, saving time, and allowing them to see profitable returns on these investments as IPv4 addresses become ever scarcer.

Sellers are given access to the LARUS network of interested parties, and guided through the auction system simply and quickly to receive the best price for their sales.

"Our user-friendly online platform makes buying and selling IPs simple and convenient," said Lu. "With LARUS as your IPv4 broker, you can swiftly trade IP addresses through our online system at the best possible prices. And our dedicated team of IP specialists assist in the entire process to ensure a smooth and efficient experience when you buy or sell IP addresses."

With IPV4 addresses in scarce supply, and many lying unused by their telecom and ISP owners, this offers a simple and quick opportunity to turn unused assets into valuable resources, boosting financial performance and promoting sustainable expansion.

IPv4 addresses have seen year-on-year price increases for many years, and are becoming an increasingly popular investment and trading digital asset. This platform aims to ease the process for those looking to take advantage of this under-utilised digital investment opportunity.