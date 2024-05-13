ITW Exclusive: Orchest Technologies provides 80 million more reasons to join Connectbase

Latin American operator Orchest Technologies, will join Connectbase’s Connected World Platform, a platform for network buyers and sellers that has over 300 users and over 2.7 billion locations profiled and managed on the platform.

Orchest Technologies will significantly enhance the Latin America expansion of The Connected World ecosystem by adding 80 million on-net buildings across 33 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean that can be quoted and ordered through Orchest.

This strategic partnership will enable Orchest Technologies to leverage Connectbase’s extensive network of Tier 1 global buyers, managed service provider buyers, and trusted brokers and distributors of connectivity.

It will also provide Connectbase’s customers with unique access to last-mile access in the LATAM and Caribbean markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Orchest Technologies to The Connected World ecosystem,” said Ben Edmond, founder and CEO of Connectbase.

“Their expertise, award-winning service, and extensive network coverage in Latin America and the Caribbean will greatly benefit our global buyers and further strengthen our platform’s reach and capabilities.”

Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that joining forces with Connectbase marked a significant milestone for his company.

“By leveraging their global platform and connecting with their impressive network of buyers and agents, we can expand our reach and provide even more value to our customers in the LATAM and Caribbean markets,” Villalobos said.

The partnership between Connectbase and Orchest Technologies is expected to drive innovation, growth, and development in the global connectivity market, empowering businesses with access to cutting-edge network solutions and unparalleled last-mile connectivity.

The innovation includes jointly collaborating with MEF to leverage the global location ID from Connectbase and pass it across the Orchest Technologies lifecycle ochestration Sonata API stack to connect into its 80 million sites and improve address matching for quoting and ordering automation at scale.