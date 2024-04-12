Nominations for the GCAs are open!

For nearly two decades the Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) have celebrated excellence and innovation across global connectivity. The esteemed annual event in the connectivity industry, serves as a pinnacle of recognition for outstanding achievements and innovations within the telecoms and digital infrastructure sectors. The awards are free to enter and always will be.

We announced last year that the GCAs were rebranding to the Global Connectivity Awards. We have introduced new categories including Best Fibreco, Best Subsea Operator, Best Cloud Service Provider and Digital Infrastructure Deal of the Year.

The infamous Global & Regional nominations has been rebranded from ‘Best Carrier’ to ‘Best Connectivity Provider’, enabling a wider range of companies to enter. We’re also thrilled to introduce the Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award in partnership with the Women’s Tech Forum, celebrating individuals who actively champion the message of inclusion and diversity.

2023 was a milestone year with over 300 nominations received and over 400 people attended the most glamorous night in the connectivity awards calendar.

Click here to nominate now.

There are so many great stories of accomplishments captured in our Class of 2023 as well as interviews and pictures from the evening. Click here to see more.