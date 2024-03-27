Cologix partners Bandwidth IG to bring dark fibre to Silicon Valley

Through this collaboration businesses are able to address their high-capacity network needs with optimal speed, reliability and scalability.

“As the demand for dark fibre services increases, the need for more truly diverse routes has never been higher,” said Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG.

“By working with Cologix, we’re delivering mission-critical dark fibre to a highly sought after data centre environment. Partnerships like this are important because they not only extend more dark fibre services to Cologix but provide interconnection across the San Francisco Bay area and beyond.”

With Cologix’s SV1 data centre located in Silicon Valley, this partnership meets the growing demand for connectivity, driven by the surge in AI applications and interconnected IoT devices. Bandwidth IG's dark fibre solutions provide connectivity between facilities and providers.

SV1 is an 84,000-square-foot facility in a secure, five-acre data centre campus.

SV1 boasts more than 15 unique networks and is ISO 27001 certified and is HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

“Being a leader in network-neutral interconnection and edge data centres, Cologix is dedicated to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions to fuel their interconnection strategies in Silicon Valley and beyond,” said Peg Hallberg, head of product at Cologix.

“This collaboration signifies a milestone for the Silicon Valley data centre market, delivering unprecedented high-capacity network solutions to our customers. We are excited to see the immense value this partnership brings to businesses seeking reliable, scalable and high-speed connectivity solutions."

In related news, earlier this month Cologix announced it will be bringing AWS Outposts to its data centres in Vancouver, Canada.

As a result, customers can now deploy AWS Outposts at Cologix’s VAN3 digital edge data centre, the region’s largest.