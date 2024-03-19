RETN upgrades Stockholm to Copenhagen fibre route

RETN will deploy the latest-generation EDFA and Raman amplifiers from Infinera, which are specifically optimised for modern flex-grid DWDM systems.

This will increase configuration flexibility, accelerate implementation, and improve reliability on the route, RETN said.

The upgrade introduces additional redundancy across the Copenhagen metro area, and reinforces network resilience between Copenhagen and Stockholm and existing routes between Copenhagen and Hamburg.

New fibre will also be deployed across the iconic Øresundsbron bridge, establishing a more direct and efficient route between Malmö in Sweden and the Danish capital. Using the bridge eliminates the requirement for traffic to use subsea cables when travelling on the RETN network between Denmark and Sweden.

RETN has reduced the amplifier count from ten to nine by utilising more powerful units, diminishing potential failure points and lowering power consumption.

"The switch to a modern flex-grid generation system enhances spectrum efficiency and allows for higher bandwidth, in a route engineered to accommodate vast data capacities,” said Timur Pertenava, commercial director of Nordics and Baltics at RETN.

“These enhancements cater to the surging demand for high-capacity, secure and reliable internet and data services, and offer additional supplier diversity. We look forward to adding new routes in the region.”