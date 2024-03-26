Why consolidation is key to growth

Chris Godsmark has had a front row seat for many of the big financial cycles over the years, but he believes one of the most interesting periods in investment is now.

Godsmark is well placed to comment on finance, he cut his teeth in the industry as a finance journalist before moving on to the role of business correspondent for the Independent newspaper and the BBC news. After many years in corporate finance, he co-founded Oakley Advisory. The boutique advisory service for digital infrastructure and communications services was acquired by Houlihan Lokey over a year ago.

From the boom in investment during the 90s, to the crash in the 2000s and the subsequent market recovery, Godsmark believes from an investment perspective we are on the precipice of one of the most interesting periods of his career.

He said, “In some markets we’ve seen big reductions in the value of listed businesses and changes in strategy from maybe two to three years ago, when arguably we were at the peak, or boom as some might describe it.

“Some of the big, listed players in the market have seen their share prices fall, they're not immune from those fluctuations, but they do tend to take a longer-term view. And then of course in markets across Europe there’s been a gold rush in terms of investment in fibre to the premise (FTTP).

“But then things perhaps don't quite happen in the way people thought in terms of timing, consumer awareness and take up. And it is at that stage infrastructure investors start to question whether the long-term fundamentals of these market niches are as attractive as they thought two or three years ago.”

“Previously the perception was that residential FTTP was a hugely attractive market and a lot of infrastructure money was put into alternative operators. The bulk of them are good businesses that were run by decent, agile teams. But a number of things happened since then, including macroeconomic fundamentals, for example interest rates rising, so the backdrop was very different.”

Godsmark believes that big players in the retail space such as BT, Sky and Talk Talk advertising FTTP created customer awareness which then had a huge impact on demand. BT reported last year they had expanded into 12 million properties with another six million currently at the build stage. Joe Bloggs now has some understanding as to what fibre actually is, unlike two or three years ago. But the potential downside of such a dramatic take up is that there are now too many networks competing for a slice of pie.

Godsmark says, “There are too many people building competing networks which was always going to result a reduction in sentiment and a reduction in valuations.

“It’s going to be tough to get more than 30% penetration in the market. Virgin’s cable network has been in the ground for over 30 years, but if you look at Virgins market share, its best performing urban areas are around 35-40% penetration. Many of the fibre players business plan is to achieve 40% penetration. It's not impossible, but it's tough. But if you've got a business that's well rounded with consolidation, there's still opportunity."

Consolidation is key for growth

Research by Enders Analysis suggested that many of the smaller companies are struggling with a slower than expected customer uptake and rising costs. And it was reported that over a thousand jobs were cut in 2023. Virgin Media O2’s shareholders, Liberty Global and Telefónica announced previously they planned to invest £4.5 billion in a joint fibre venture with the investment firm, InfraVia Capital Partners. The venture will see them roll out fibre to five million homes in the next two years.

Godsmark believes that consolidation may lead to the investment injection the industry needs. He said, “It does look like 2024 will be the year where there is more consolidation in the market. The only way for these businesses is to attract new investment and new debt is to get scale.

“What’s happened is they have stopped building, or reduced the pace of building, to conserve cash. So, they haven’t got the runway to grow the way they thought they did. And the obvious solution is to consolidate networks and create scale through consolidation – you get some synergies and some cost savings and hopefully that will lead to a new wave of investment.

“I do think there may be some casualties along the way. Some companies may need to restructure their debt.”

The data centre market

Godsmark believes that the data centre market is one where we are likely to see huge investment opportunities over the next few years as the industry responds to changes in demand.

A report by Research and Markets projected the data centre market to grow at almost 20% over the next eight years in response to cloud computing services demand.

“It feels like there's a new wave of investment (in the data centre industry). We are seeing plans in different European markets. For example in the Nordics you’ve got this very strong driver in terms of energy efficiency, for sites of 100MW, I mean, these are enormous investments. And on the other side of it will be very active in Edge data centres.

“The data centre industry is going to get more exciting over the next few years. There are already some vehicles created by infrastructure funds or existing businesses that have been backed. We've done a number of things in that space, and we think there will be a lot more investment.

"I think what is interesting is that you've got Core Plus infrastructure funds that have a private equity mentality, but still looking for infrastructure intensive investment."