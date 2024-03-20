Will AI lead to a fibre shortage?

From a fibre standpoint the first place we are seeing the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on data centre connectivity – the demand is huge. Previously a big fibre request used to be for six to 10 fibres, now the requests are for 144 fibres.

A company will tell us they need fibre and we ask them to talk us through the math and the model they are using for estimating how much capacity they need. Nobody's going to say 'we don't know'.

So, they will say we're going to spend a $1.5 to $2 billion on a datacentre, and then spend an extra $10 to $10 million for infinite fibre. For them it is just is so unknown on how much capacity they're going to need.

The evolution of the data centre

Over the last few years we have witnessed the evolution of the data centre. We have these gargantuan needs for fibre connecting these data centres in the metro as the data centre has grown from a cabinet to a building, then a campus and now a metro.

So the first trend we are seeing is a huge demand for metro fibre and this is mostly for hyperscalers within a data centre. The second topic is power availability. It is the scarcest resource for these AI data centres. The fact that they're so power hungry means they are having to be placed where there's power available and the network location is a secondary thought.

At Zayo we're looking at how we can use our long-haul network to connect to locations where there's power available. So it's not your historically built data centres in large metropolitan areas - now you're having to build where there's available power.

When IoT launched there were cameras in convenience stores for example, but you couldn't do anything with the data because there wasn't any intelligence to actually operate on the data. It was hard to monetise. But when you couple IoT with AI, you have the ability to make intelligent decisions based on what the data is generating. We think there's going to be a lot more demand for the locations where IoT devices are, to connect back to where they're processing and where those large language models are.

How is Zayo responding to changing demands?

Zayo is continuing to invest in long-haul routes and we are putting a lot of capital to work to make sure that the capacity is going to be available where it's needed. So we're investing as the demand shows up. Firstly it’s connecting the big data centres and then we're working with the last mile companies where our role is to be the middle mile connection.

If you think of IoT, your devices are going to be connecting to the cell tower or something and we were an aggregation point for that.

We're also talking to a lot of industrial locations. For example we're connecting large electric vehicle sites at an electric vehicle manufacturing facility. It's somewhat related to IoT but it's working with those big industrial facilities that will be served by a wireless tower. It might be wireless on the premise, but going from the factory back into the core network, they need capacity and as a result they need fibre. So the sort of criteria is focused on connecting the large data centres in metros, between metros and then industrial locations as bandwidth increases.

Will fibre sources become scarce?

We have assumed people would be consuming the fibre in those six to 10 increments and if they're pulling it down in 144 or 288 increments, we cannot put fibre in the ground as fast as demand is increasing.

“I think there's going to be a pinch in the same way that there was a pinch on GPUs and there's been a pinch on available power.

How will it affect financing models?

The increase in demand is likely to result in a change to pricing and alter the current financial models. The way the model used to work was fibre providers would survey the landscape, estimate demand, put the fibre down and then sell the fibre.

The cost of capital is going up, and honestly the fibre providers aren't the ones that have huge pools of capital - it's the hyperscalers. So I think we will see a move towards the business model of pre-selling the route before you build it and then having the people who are going to use it, helping to finance it.

“When you do it that way the financing vehicles you can use are different. So instead of someone like Zayo offering debt and then using that debt to build the network, you can pre-sell it and secure the debt using the committed customers to fund it in a different way. So both the commercial structure of how you sell it, as well as how you finance it are areas for innovation.