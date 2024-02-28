MetroConnect 2024: MOD Mission Critical partners with 365 Data Centers

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is a global infrastructure-platform-as-a-service company, while 365 data centres (365) offers network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services.

The partnership enables MOD to offer fractional co-location and connectivity solutions, and allows its customers to leverage services and capabilities available from 365’s data centres.

365 has data centres available in 20 markets and an additional 125 nationwide network points-of-presence that will fall into the scope of the agreement.

“Our dedication to impeccable service is made even more secure and streamlined by leveraging 365’s multitude of first-class data centers and expansive network,” said Mike Hollander, CEO of MOD.

In addition to accessing 365’s network of data centres across the East Coast, MOD will offer 365 customers access to its on-demand ecosystem platform, PaaSPort.

“With our PaaSPort platform, we provide dynamic and transparent access to a secure and efficient ecosystem that can support the global capabilities businesses need,” Hollander explained.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with MOD to provide even more customers access to our highly connected facilities with colocation, connectivity, cloud, and business continuity capabilities,” said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365.

“We combine to provide solutions-based infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service offerings and white glove customer service experience.”

