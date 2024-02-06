Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS) announces the launch of a new web portal

Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), the wholesale arm of Kalaam Telecom Group, announced the launch of an innovative web portal named Klick.

KCS believes the platform will revolutionise the way carriers, hyperscalers, and large content providers connect and collaborate.

Klik aims to bring carriers together on a single web-based platform for all carrier related interactions and queries.

The comprehensive web portal serves as a centralised hub which will simplify the carrier quoting process, pricing configurations, inventory management, service provisioning, billing workflows and is MEF certified.

“To keep in pace with the carrier marketplace, it is imperative to have a strong digital platform that promises to help our carrier partners to have a transparent 360-degree view of their services.

"Klik aims to articulate the journey that Kalaam Carrier Solutions undertook to simplify connecting in the MENA region, solving operational issues & providing a consolidated platform that meets the needs of the multiple regions”, said Veer Passi, Kalaam Telecom Group CEO.

Akshay Lamba, Kalaam Group CDO added, “The platform provides a single pane for all customer interactions including listing all their services, opening trouble tickets, close to real-time monitoring of their services, opening and managing trouble tickets, etc. Carriers can monitor the performance of their infrastructure, identify bottlenecks, and take prompt action to optimize operations.

"Klik platform integrates with multiple backend systems to give a holistic and transparent picture to our customers of Kalaam’s services.

"We will continue to evolve the platform to further strengthen the customer journey through development of mobile applications, continued integrations with Kalaam network elements and customer impacting systems and cutting-edge AI injection for an enhanced and seamless customer experience”.