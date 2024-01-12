TXO announces second acquisition to grow circular economy offering
Jack Haddon
January 12, 2024 12:16 PM
Businessman holding in hand growth graph and Circular economy symbol. Futuristic Circular economy concept.

The acquisition of German Teqport a tech-enabled network service provider with asset recovery and decommissioning expertise, further expands TXO’s circular economy telecom offering for UK and Europe.

The deal comes hot off the heels of its agreement to acquire Lynx, a specialist network decommissioning and engineering solutions provider, late last year.

TXO said with the addition of Teqport, TXO strengthens its proposition of helping the telecoms industry enhance sustainability through circular economy solutions.

Its decommissioning and asset recovery expertise help operators streamline their infrastructure, leading to cost & energy savings and an overall improvement in the quality of the network.

“We aim to become the premier circular economy services provider for the global telecoms industry,” TXO CEO Darren Pearce said.

“Alongside the acquisition of Lynx UK and several additions to our leadership team at the end of last year, this move shows that TXO is taking its vision for the circular economy in global telecoms up a gear”.

Sebastien Neubeck, co-founder and CEO, of Teqport, will run the combined German operation.

“By becoming part of the TXO family, the TEQPORT team will continue to support businesses with vital equipment recovery, decommissioning and recycling services,” Neubeck said.

“We’ve had significant success in doing this with our proprietary project management and service delivery software, Reversys. Under the TXO banner, we will push towards our shared goal of driving a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly telecoms industry”.

Alongside Neubeck, the acquisition adds 25 new employees to TXO’s team of global specialists, bringing the companies headcount to 365.

