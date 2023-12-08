InfraRed Capital Partners launches new edge data centre platform

The platform has been formed in partnership with local developers, targeting regional cities and towns across Germany, Austria and Switzerland (known as the DACH region).

NexSpace will create new, energy-efficient data centres to provide services to clients across the DACH region.

The company says it is positioned to take advantage of opportunities created by growing demand for data storage capacity close to end users at the “edge” of digital networks.

NexSpace’s data centres will be focused on facilitating regional corporate customers’ IT outsourcing programmes, as well as those organisations sensitive to the speed of retrieving data and its location for computing and storage services.

“This investment reflects our continued belief in the essential role of data centres as a critical piece of infrastructure to facilitate the digitisation of societies and economies worldwide,” said Stephane Kofman, head of Capital Gain Funds at Infrared Capital Partners.

“The regional small and mid-size corporate market and edge opportunity is a fast-growing pocket of the sector, requiring scale-up capital to serve its ambitious needs.

“Germany is ideally suited to this strategy, thanks to its large but regionalised economy and substantial base of ‘Mittelstand’ enterprise customers.”

The NexSpace platform is anchored by a newly-built, energy-efficient facility in Heidelberg, Germany which is now operational and ready to service the science and technology hub of the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region.

InfraRed will invest to deliver the first phase of NexSpace’s growth plans, prioritising organic greenfield development.

Holger Sievers, CEO at NexSpace, said: “I am delighted to partner with InfraRed and our other shareholders to develop NexSpace as we strive to deliver on the exciting opportunities in this market.

“Having witnessed firsthand the evolution of the sector over the past three decades, I believe that the edge opportunity represents the next stage of growth for the data centre industry.

“With a focus on greenfield development of new, energy-efficient facilities, I have no doubt that NexSpace is well placed to succeed.”