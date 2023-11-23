TXO announces new chair and non-executive directors

TXO said the additions to its board strengthened the UK company as it eyes continued expansion.

Taylor has a background that spans over 30 years in investor and government relations, as well as technology and services ventures.

He has previously held the position of president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at BT, where he was a member of the global services leadership team.

Taylor currently serves as the chairman of telecoms group Indigo, the chairman of real estate software company tFu3e, and as a director of IT services provider Alumni Services.

TXO said the diversity of his roles showcases his experience in developing business growth across various sectors.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin as chairman. His wealth of international experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand and diversify our services and products. Kevin's appointment reflects our commitment to building a world-class team that can expand our existing services through organic growth and acquisition," Darren Pearce, group CEO of TXO said.

Taylor said he was excited to be joining TXO. “I look forward to supporting the vision of Darren and the team in becoming the leading global sustainability business in the telecom industry,” he said.

Taylor also welcomed D’Hered and Rowan to the board and was “sure they will lend their extensive sector expertise and specialised insights.”

TXO said D’Herde has had an impressive career in roles that have seen her create a positive impact on both the business world and society.

She has worked as the head of sustainable business at Vodafone Group, and played a pivotal role in shaping and executing Vodafone's global sustainability strategy.

D’Herde was also the director of sustainability and social impact at McKinsey & Company.

Her expertise aligns with TXO’s core purpose as a company driving sustainable & circular economy practices in telecoms.

Rowan, meanwhile, has joined TXO with 25 years of experience leading marketing teams across all parts of the technology industry, including telecommunications, cloud, SaaS and security.

As Chief Marketing Officer at IT services giant Avanade, Ruth is entrusted with the pivotal responsibility of overseeing the company's global marketing strategy, brand development, and corporate communications.

Her experience also includes senior marketing roles with prominent companies such as NTT, Dimension Data, and BT before joining Avanade in February 2022.

“Dorothée's ESG leadership and Ruth's profound experience in global telecoms marketing will bring informed perspectives to address our customers' present and future challenges. With the ongoing expansion of our global solutions and the increasing demand for our services, their contributions will be invaluable," Taylor said.