Delinian announces the successful acquisition of Ascend Global Media (AGM)

Delinian is a portfolio of highly specialised global businesses focused on delivering critical insights.

AGM runs the market-leading Women in Tech World Series of events, bringing together impressive speaker panels with C-suite speakers from blue chip companies across the technology and enterprise sector including Apple, Shell, HSBC and J.P. Morgan.

“We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of AGM, which complement our portfolio of global events” said Ros Irving, CEO of events at Delinian.

“Our businesses are deeply respected in their industries and are the go-to source for critical data and expert insights. We are the most trusted source of information and networking for the global digital infrastructure community, helping in their mission of keeping the world connected,” added Irving.

“With the digital infrastructure community's ongoing focus on championing gender diversity, talent and retention, the Women in Tech World Series events will be a great fit for our group.”

Michaela Jeffery Morrison, co-founder of the Women in Tech World Series, also commented: “The Telecom and Tech brands across Delinian are renowned for delivering critical insight, data and networking for the global connectivity market. We believe this move will allow us to accelerate the growth of the AGM brand exponentially.”

AGM will launch their inaugural event Global Women In Tech D.C. dedicated to women working in technology, at International Telecoms Week (ITW) next year. Scheduled to take place on the 15-17 of May in Washington DC, International Telecoms Week is the world’s largest gathering of global executives from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.