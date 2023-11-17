Green Mountain adds 10MW data centre to Oslo Campus

Green Mountain designs, builds and operates highly secure, innovative and sustainable data centers in Norway and the UK, which are powered by low-cost, 100% renewable power.

A new 10 MW data center will be completed by September 2024. Earlier this year, Green Mountain began constructing a separate 10MW data centre at the same facility.

Green Mountain revealed that almost half of the capacity is already dedicated to a new international technology company customer.

The plans to build a 3-storey building with a floorspace of 9,600 sqm have been approved, with construction work to start as soon as the start-up permit is finalised.

Upon completion of the new data centre, the entire facility at Enebakk will have a total capacity of 41.5 MW. This includes both dedicated buildings for individual clients as well as multi-tenant colocation buildings.

"We are currently experiencing great demand for our services and I am pleased to see that more and more international customers are looking to Norway and the Nordics for their data center needs," said Svein Atle Hagaseth, CEO of Green Mountain.

In addition to its Enebakk facility, Green Mountain has sites near Stavanger and Telemark in Norway in addition to a data center in London that was recently established through the acquisition of an existing company.

Green Mountain has also revealed plans this year to build a 54MW data centre in Mainz, Germany, 30km outside of Frankfurt.