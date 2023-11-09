Greenberg Traurig welcomes Joshua Forman to technology practice in Miami

Forman’s appointment bolsters the firm's capabilities in the rapidly expanding technology and infrastructure space.

Forman enters the role with more than 10 years of in-house experience. He most recently served as senior vice president and general counsel at Netrality Data Centers, prior to this he served as general counsel and chief compliance officer for GlobeNet Telecom.

"Josh's mastery of the bread-and-butter contracts and transactions that drive digital infrastructure adds another layer of experience to our already industry leading knowledge base," said Kemal Hawa, corporate shareholder and co-chair of the firm's digital infrastructure, data centre and cloud computing industry group.

"As we see increased demand for data centres and subsea connectivity amidst an intensely competitive environment, we are confident our clients will benefit from Josh's experience in the trenches as in-house counsel."

In his new role, Forman will provide legal advice on a wide range of telecoms matters, with a specific focus on data centre expansion, operations, and transit services including fibre access and interconnection.

Over the course of his career, he has also guided the regulatory approval process for clients with US agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in, as well as various regulatory agencies in Latin America.

"Digital infrastructure is the foundation of our modern economy and a critical element for the data storage and cloud computing capabilities that all businesses need today," said Jaret Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office.

"As Miami continues to grow its footprint in the technology and digital infrastructure industries, we are focused on strategic expansion to better serve our clients. Josh, who is already well-known to key industry players, brings a unique skill set and understands what keeps clients up at night."