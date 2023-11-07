My unexpected, accelerated journey through the technology sector

The future is undoubtedly intertwined with technology, impacting both our personal and professional lives. It has become extremely important in the tech landscape to ensure that women are well-represented, regardless of their role. As the industry takes unexpected turns, my own career within this sector has also undergone transformations. However, amid the numerous changes, opportunities, and challenges, I have always maintained an opportunistic problem-solving mindset. Thinking as such has contributed to my success so far.

Reflecting on my time studying accounting at the Université de Sherbrooke, the notion of eventually becoming a vice president of finance for a major technology company wasn’t something that was constantly on my mind. My grandfather encouraged me to explore accounting. He believed that my outgoing personality would be an asset to the profession. In his opinion, accounting was steady reliable job. Invertedly, he played a significant role in the career path I'm currently on.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognize that in the technology sector, the subject you choose to study at university does not necessarily determine your career trajectory or ultimate destination. This is a sentiment that resonates deeply with my own journey.

An unexpected introduction to tech.

I spent nearly two years working at a mid-sized accounting firm. However, it was during my time starting a consultancy with two partners that I had my first encounter with a tech company. I cannot stress enough the significance of having an opportunistic mindset when it comes to tackling problems and seizing new opportunities. With this approach in mind, I made the daring decision to relinquish my shares and dive headfirst into the tech industry. Undeniably, this choice was a tremendous leap of faith, but it ultimately set me on the path I find myself on today.

When assuming a financial role within the tech sector, I strongly urge women to familiarise themselves with the business needs they are about to delve into. Understanding the business, you are in and the challenges you will be facing is mandatory to be able to bring value on a day-to-day basis. I strongly believe that approaching any challenges with a “doctor not patient” mentality is crucial for success and career progression.

In an industry characterised by constant flux, it is safe to assume that challenges will inevitably emerge. If you aspire to thrive and advance in this sector, it is crucial to position yourself as a doctor rather than the patient. Embrace the mindset of proactively tackle issues that come your way, rather than relying solely on others for help. Instead of just pointing out problems, find pieces of the solution and consequently become a part of finding the final solution. By doing so, you will not only demonstrate your value but also accelerate your progression in the dynamic tech industry.

Be Curious. Continue to learn. Never stop.

Innovation is the key to remaining relevant in the tech industry. Therefore, continuous learning and skill acquisition are essential to stay ahead. Throughout my career, I have embraced both active and passive learning methods to expand my knowledge and enhance my capabilities. At different stages, I have actively learned from experiences like my first merger and acquisition involvement at OVHCloud when we acquired vCloud Air, a division of VMWare. During this process, I worked closely with the chief financial officer (CFO) who was a former investment banker. His background was very different than mine so I took advantage of this learning opportunity to grasp as much knowledge as I could. Turns out, my former CFO became my mentor. To this day, when I encounter a challenge, I will pick up the phone and bounce ideas off of him.

I strongly believe that approaching any challenges with a "doctor not patient" mentality is crucial for success

As well as learning whilst on the job, I also learn whilst away from work. By nature, I’m a curious person. I like to read books as well as listen to talks. From my experience, curiosity leads to passive learning which I try to do whenever possible. This commitment to learning has not only deepened my understanding of the industry but also equipped me to tackle any challenges that come my way.

However, simply accumulating information for personal gain is not enough. The true value lies in being able to effectively communicate and convey that knowledge to others. It is not just about studying and comprehending the subject matter; it is about being able to explain it in a way that is accessible to all. When I am tasked with presenting spreadsheet data to the board of directors in my line of work, I ensure that every team member can grasp the message I am trying to convey through the data. Finance can bring tremendous value to a company when you are able to equip the decision makers with reliable comprehensive data driven information.

While it is often said that "knowledge is power," this power becomes meaningless if the information cannot be shared with and understood by others. So, as I continue on my journey of learning and growth, I strive to not only accumulate knowledge but also to effectively share it, empowering those around me with the insights they need to succeed.

Representation and mindset matters.

Both men and women at some point will have to make a decision that could potentially be career altering. Though they may differ, the decisions made should not impact the over goal and traits you have implemented.

When the time came for me to come back from maternity leave, I knew I had to look for a new opportunity, as I felt I was not learning as much as I used to in my previous role. At that time, I needed new challenges and opportunities. I believe that going back to something that felt too comfortable would have slowed down the growth path I was on. In my opinion, in order to grow, you must be at least a little uncomfortable.

It is important to recognize that not all women may have the same experience or find themselves in a similar situation when entering the industry. Being mentally prepared and adaptable is crucial.

It is undeniable that there are fewer women than men in the tech industry, and even fewer in leadership roles. Regardless of the career path you choose, it is vital to remember that due to this underrepresentation of women in the industry, you become a role model for the next generation. Therefore, fellow women and I should see this as an opportunity. There are currently a lot of efforts that are taking place to encourage and support women in the sector. The industry is changing for the better, becoming more diverse every day. Whether were know it or not, every one of us working in the tech industry are serving as an example for the future generation. This, when you really think about it, is a great place to be!