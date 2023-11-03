The three essential steps to improving gender diversity in tech

The tech sphere is evolving daily, creating opportunities for people to learn new skills, advance in their careers and unlock a world of possibility.

But despite these opportunities, there still remains a significant gender gap in the tech sector. Despite making up 50% of the workforce, only 24% of technology roles and 10% of executive roles in technology are filled by women, highlighting how women are still feeling locked out of working in the industry.

The sector has to two problems here – it must both attract and retain female talent. Whilst an interesting, ever evolving and rewarding space to work in, women appear to be leaving the tech sector in droves. In fact, ONS data from last month found some 488,000 women are currently working in tech - a decrease of 3,000 from the previous quarter.

There’s a clear gender diversity problem in tech. And the lack of female talent will no doubt be impacting innovation, business growth and creativity.

So what can we do to encourage more women in tech, and to ensure those already in tech stay there?

Encourage confidence by fostering ambition

We’ve all heard the famous Hewlett Packard statistic - that men are more likely to apply for a job when they meet only 60% of the qualifications, but women apply only if they meet 100% of them because the higher bar set for women leads them to doubt their capabilities.

Businesses need to understand the bias towards males within their organisations and make more effort the organisation combat the bias alongside helping women understand and be aware of what opportunities are available to them, and why they do have the attributes to suit that role. And to create that clarity, tech companies need to improve their recruitment strategies.

For example, businesses should update their application processes to include more inclusive language and openly communicate on role listings what policies and initiatives are available to accommodate women in the workplace - whether that be hybrid working, nursery rooms in the office, or flexible working hours.

Businesses are responsible for allowing women to realise their own capabilities, which could be supported by a robust mentorship programme. For example, ISACA’s mentorship programme, operates both at a global and chapter level to connect women across different departments and levels of seniority. The tech sector needs women in management positions to be role models for other women following in their footsteps to give them the self-confidence to be able to advocate for their own needs, apply for jobs they aspire to, and ask for raises when appropriate.

Evolve the work environment with women in mind

It’s true that women would benefit from self-advocacy, but this will only go so far - ultimately women need a working environment that will accommodate them. Businesses that make the effort to create an inclusive workplace for women will aid the retention and confidence of female colleagues - who will in turn value their employers and pay it back to the business.

With the technology landscape is changing at a rapid pace, it is important for employees’ skills to keep up with emerging technologies and understand how that changes their day-to-day operations. Keeping up with new trends and technology is no doubt harder for women with childcare commitments, for example, who are often time poor - meaning they risk being left behind by their employers and put off from applying for tech roles in the future.

Businesses must be open to supportive initiatives that accommodate women’s lives and help them to build strong networks. In the post-pandemic era, this can be through better work from home policies, or supporting families with family rooms in the office so that parenthood doesn’t inhibit their career trajectory.

Businesses should make a conscious effort to properly communicate about them too. The communication of programmes and initiatives can create a domino effect across other departments and sites in other countries, where the spread of communication initiates a culture change as they too adopt inclusive approaches to the workspace.

men are more likely to apply for a job when they meet only 60% of the qualifications, but women apply only if they meet 100% of them because the higher bar set for women leads them to doubt their capabilities.

Engage with women and girls earlier in their lives

The problem with gender diversity doesn’t start in adult careers. In fact, it stems from the way girls and boys are nurtured into the tech industry from a young age - with boys often encouraged into tech roles and girls left behind.

So what's the solution? The bottom line is that we must intervene in early years’ education to spread awareness about opportunities in the tech sector - for girls and boys in equal measure.

This can be done in many ways. As one example, businesses and tech companies of all sizes should visit schools to show young people what they’re working on and demonstrate the breadth and depth of careers in technology that young people are unlikely to know even exist, from operations to marketing and everything in between. What children imagine a career is like is often very different to reality, and being introduced to a career path early on can demystify ideas about the sector and spark an unexpected interest.

At the end of the day, the tech sector will never become more inclusive unless more women are hired into the industry. Rather than firefighting the exodus of women from tech, businesses should work to change their policies and culture so women don’t feel like they have to speak up in the first place, instead feeling empowered and accommodated in their work.