Cassava Technologies and Atlas AI bolster digital transformation in Africa

Specifically, through this collaboration Cassava will be able to deliver AI development capabilities custom-built for its enterprise customers. Using Atlas AI's platform, Cassava Technologies will be able to enhance its service delivery across the continent.

"AI and data analytics are a core part of our digital transformation journey across all Cassava Technologies business units. Our clients across Africa will benefit from access to quality data and analytics that will help them better serve their customers,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“The collaboration announced today with Atlas AI is a key part of this twin effort. Being an AI-first technology company is a key part of our vision for a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind."

In addition, the partnership will see Cassava promote Atlas AI's technologies across its footprint, introducing enterprise AI tools tailored to help African organisations scale, future-proof supply chains and build greater resilience. Cassava will also use Atlas' AI core in its internal digital transformation efforts.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of our relationship with Cassava Technologies, a company that has been at the forefront of scaling digital capabilities and infrastructure across Africa," said Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI.

"This announcement is not just a partnership milestone; it represents our teams' heightened urgency to ensure that the latest advances in artificial intelligence are responsibly harnessed by businesses and governments to pave the way for a digitally connected and prosperous Africa."

Using Cassava's African network, Atlas AI can promote the broad adoption of geospatial AI for public applications. Harnessing satellite imagery, survey data, and AI, Atlas AI's platform offers detailed insights into development conditions in underserved communities.

"We see immense potential in AI to support the needs of our customers and accelerate Africa's digital transformation to new heights. This partnership will provide the necessary insights to expand access to digital services on our Pan-African fibre broadband network,” said Pemhiwa.

“One of the most significant benefits from our access to the Atlas AI platform is that our customers will be able to develop AI models and predictive algorithms without investing in in-house AI data scientists and data engineers. This is part of delivering on our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind."