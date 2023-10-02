Free Trial
NEC completes Patara-2 the Indonesian subsea cable system

Natalie Bannerman
October 02, 2023 01:33 PM
Patara-2 Subsea cable map.jpg

NEC Corporation confirms the completion of the Patara-2 subsea cable system linking multiple islands across Indonesia.

"NEC, in cooperation with NEC Indonesia, is honoured to provide advanced connectivity among Indonesian cities, and has been involved in a variety of submarine cable projects for Telkom since 1991, including IGG and SMPCS," said Atsushi Kuwahara, managing director of the submarine network division, NEC Corporation.

"We have laid more than 10 submarine cable systems in the region and are proud to continue contributing to the expansion of Indonesia's connectivity."

Patara-2 is owned and operated by Telkom Indonesia and is a 100 Gbps x 80 wavelengths x 2 fibre pairs optical fibre system that spans approximately 1,200km.

In addition to the existing Sulawesi Maluku Papua Cable System (SMPCS) as well as the other Indonesian subsea cables provided by NEC, this new system enhances connectivity among the cities of Waisai, Manokwari, and Supiori.

"Both the Patara-2 and SMPCS cable systems enable the network in the north of Papua to have a redundant configuration, providing highly reliable communications in Papua," said Herlan Wijanarko, director of network and IT solutions, Telkom.

In related news, June saw NEC announce plan to build, supply and install the new subsea cable system to be called East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS).

EMCS will span approximately 2,250km and once completed will connect four islands, Pohnpei and Kosrae in FSM, the city of Tarawa in Kiribati and Nauru. This is the first subsea cable connection for the islands of Kiribati, Nauru and the state of Kosrae.

