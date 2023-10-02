Nexfibre hires new CEO

Datta will begin the role today and has over 25 years of experience in the digital infrastructure and fixed telecoms sectors.

Nexfibre says its new CEO has vast experience building and managing large fibre-based networks and services across the US, Europe and Asia including at Colt Technologies and AboveNet Communications (now Zayo).

Datta’s appointment comes as Nexfibre pursues its aim to deliver the network to five million homes by 2026, using the latest XGS-PON architecture capable of speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Datta replaces Bernardo Quinn, who was appointed as interim CEO of nexfibre at the start of this year. Quinn will remain as an advisor to the board for the remainder of the year.

“With a fully-financed plan to invest £4.5 billion and a set of world-class shareholders and partners, Nexfibre is incredibly well-positioned to be impactful at a pivotal time in the UK broadband market,” Datta said.

I look forward to working with the team, our shareholders and our partners to execute on our strategy of delivering high-quality broadband capability that provides long-term, sustainable competition, and has a lasting impact on communities across the UK.”

Nexfibre is the joint venture owned by Liberty Global, Telefonica and InfraVia Capital Partners and acquired regional broadband business Upp for an amount that is thought to be less than £100 million.