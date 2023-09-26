Telefónica Tech partners with Snowflake data cloud to offer enterprises efficient data management

The solution will help public entities and private companies manage their data in an efficient and secure multi-cloud environment, and will offer them the opportunity to gain insights to improve their business knowledge.

Telefónica Tech will use the alliance to include Snowflake’s data cloud in its portfolio of multi-cloud data storage and analysis platforms.

Telefonica say the platform enhances the scalability, performance, flexibility and security of companies, and helps organisations to draw better business conclusions.

"The agreement with Snowflake to commercialise its multi-cloud data storage and analytics platform is another example of how technology can help companies transform themselves in a secure way by providing them with a tool that has the capacity to generate value from data management and analysis,” said Alberto Sempere, director of Services, Innovation and Partnerships at Telefónica Tech.

“Anticipating and properly managing business data are key to building a more competitive, resilient and innovative business world”

Telefonica said Snowflake's platform enables efficient scaling of customer data storage and compute, and increased speed in handling complex queries.

In addition, it is compatible with multiple data sources of different types and has robust security measures for its storage.

Telefónica Tech will develop specific use cases based on this technology and will reinforce its customer support capabilities, as Snowflake's analysis of data can demonstrate how the correlation of certain variables indicates in advance a potential business problem or opportunity.

In this way, a high percentage of business analyses can be automated and thus enhance the early identification and management of risks.

Snowflakes current customers include AT&T, Western Union and DoorDash.