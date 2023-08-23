Free Trial
AIIM invests US$90m in JV with N+ONE Datacenters

Natalie Bannerman
August 23, 2023 11:58 AM
Businessman holding in hand growth graph and Circular economy symbol. Futuristic Circular economy concept.

African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) and N+ONE Datacenters (N+ONE) are partnering to develop a new pan-African data centre and cloud services platform.

The platform will have an initial target capacity of 40MW with N+ONE contributing its existing portfolio of digital infrastructure assets and products in Morocco while AIIM will be contribute an initial US$90 million of growth equity through its latest pan-African infrastructure fund, African Infrastructure Investment Fund 4 (AIIF4).

“We are thrilled to introduce our collaboration to the African market," said Amine Kandil, founder and CEO of N+ONE.

"Our vison is to deliver regionally interconnected hyperscale data centres, built and operated to highest industry standards. This launch represents a significant step toward realising that vision.”

The platform will develop hyperscale and wholesale carrier-neutral facilities providing solutions to enterprise, government and hyperscale customers across Africa.

Specifically, the partnership with AIIM enables N+ONE to further expand its existing campuses in Morocco and Senegal while developing new hyperscale locations in response to customer demand.

The US$90 million growth equity contribution through AIIM’s AIIF4, will support the roll-out of the platform and construction of greenfield data centre infrastructure across West Africa.

“N+ONE is an exciting success story having built market-leading facilities in Morocco and demonstrating its ability to meet customer needs with its comprehensive portfolio of products and services,” said Moritz Breickmann, investment director at AIIM.

“With this partnership, we are seeking to replicate N+ONE’s success in new markets by building a pan-African data centre platform that provides customers with trusted solutions across several countries and addresses the increasing demand for data storage and processing on the continent.”

The joint platform aims to bridge Africa's digital infrastructure gap by providing high quality facilities and services to stimulate the expansion of local businesses and enable multinational companies to extend their African operations.

