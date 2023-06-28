5G or AI? Vodafone research reveals British public opinion

According to new economic modelling, 5G-enabled technologies will deliver significant improvements across society, saving the NHS almost £1 billion per year.

That has been substantiated, with over half of UK adults (53%) already believing that 5G has the potential to improve their day-to-day lives.

The findings follow the announcement of the planned merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK, as well as the launch of Vodafone’s 5G Standalone connectivity service.

The combination between the two firms the scale required to invest £11 billion over the next decade.

The new modelling, commissioned by Vodafone and conducted by WPI Economics shows higher quality remote 5G-enabled check-ups, the installation of 5G-enabled sensors which detect problems on railways and trains and 5G-powered smart city lights which detect movement to turn on or dim street lighting.

This comes as new polling reveals the public is becoming increasingly aware of the role that tech can play in improving society for consumers and businesses alike.

Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK said: “Our research shows half of the population think that technology could make their lives easier, for the other half it’s up to us to bring to life the difference technologies like 5G Ultra can make to everyday life – the streets we walk down, the trains we travel on and how we look after one another.

"Our proposed combination with Three UK will give us the scale to accelerate investment in the UK’s digital future."