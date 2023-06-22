Artel partners Rivada on mission critical satellite connectivity

Together, the two will bring a new level of high security and low latency satellite communications to the government market through low earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

"We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to the US Government," said Ed Spitler, head of satcoms programs at Artel.

"The Rivada constellation brings a new level of security, performance and global reach that will enable our customers to not only expand their current networks but also address new market opportunities. We are excited to partner with RSN to provide the next generation of secure connectivity."

Artel provides secure network communication services to US government agencies, it is a carrier-agnostic network integrator developing customised solutions inlcuding global terrestrial and satellite network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and information technology solutions.

For is part, Rivada's LEO constellation will offer access to a secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fibre. The RSN satellite architecture combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space.

Artel will now work with Rivada to ensure the latest innovation in secure space architecture is available for mission critical connectivity.

"Rivada has a long history of providing mission critical communications, including deploying an emergency network for first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana," added Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks.

"Now with the advanced capabilities of our LEO satellite constellation, where data travels through space alone, we are building something unique, which we call the 'OuterNET.' This new, real private network will provide ultra-secure, highly reliable low latency communications anywhere on the globe. And with our manufacturing and launch-services agreements in place, we are moving ahead at full speed to provide our partners with our ground-breaking constellation."