Bart Vogel appointed chair of BAI Communications Australia

Following a stint as interim chair in early 2022, Bart Vogel will take the position full time following an announcement today.

Vogel was a member of the BAI Communications global board from 2015 to 2023 and adds leadership experience and insight into digital and legacy technologies, business transformation, market positioning, strategy, operations, IT and mergers and acquisitions.

As chair, Vogel will provide strategic leadership and counsel to BAI, with the support from its global shareholder, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

“I am excited to chair BAI’s new Australian board and look forward to the close partnership with the executive leadership team," said Vogel

"I am confident that the business is poised for the execution of its growth strategy that will ultimately transform Australia’s connectivity landscape; enabling ubiquitous coverage in buildings, tunnels, stadiums and other congested hard to cover areas, as well as contributing to the creation of smart precincts.”

In addition to Vogel’s appointment, Peter Lambourne, CEO of BAI Australia, will also join the board as a director.

With its roots in Australia, BAI has expanded internationally into US, Canada, UK, Hong Kong and Italy, aided by a series of acquisitions. Most recently it completed its acquisition of ZenFi Networks in November 2022.

The non-Australian business is soon rebranding to Bolden Networks and operates as a separate entity, although collaboration between the two companies remains close.