Morley joins Sinch as chief data and transformation officer

Morley enters the role with vast industrial experience having held senior roles at companies across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and aviation.

In each of these positions, he has focused on the use of technology and data to better use existing assets and achieve identified strategic outcomes. He most recently served as SVP and chief data officer at Lumen Technology.

“I'm very pleased to welcome Sibito to Sinch as we step up the pace of integration to ensure customers reap the full benefits of our broadened product offering," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch.

"His deep experience in business transformation will help unlock both revenue and cost synergies whilst ensuring we leverage our data to deliver outstanding customer experiences.”

Morley officially assumed this role as of 6 June 2023. Julie Rassat, chief integration & transformation officer, will now report directly to Morley.

Following this announcement, Sinch's leadership team will consist of, Laurinda Pang, CEO; Brett Scorza, president of voice; Christina Raaschou, chief human resources officer; Cristina David, chief information officer; Jonathan Bean, chief marketing officer; Josh Odom, president of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS); Nicklas Molin, EVP of International; Petter Bengtsson, EVP of North America; Roshan Saldanha, chief financial officer; Sean O’Neal, president of SMB; Sibito Morley, chief data and transformation officer; and Thomas Heath, chief strategy officer.

April saw Sinch become a strategic supplier for Salesforce’s global SMS delivery providing enterprise-grade messaging solutions for its global customer base.