PDG inks 25-year renewable energy agreement for Mumbai data centre

“Cloud and digital adoption continue to surge in India leading to unprecedented growth in digital infrastructure. This gives us an opportunity to make long term decisions that not only fosters growth and innovation but also solves for sustainability,” said Vipin Shirsat, managing director - India, PDG.

“Our agreement with Tata Power enables us to offer world class sustainable data centre services to our customers by substituting a substantial part of conventional energy with renewable energy. This partnership is testament to PDG’s commitment to work towards achieving net zero for our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.”

Under the terms of the agreement, PDG’s MU1 data centre in Airoli, Mumbai, will use power generated by a solar project located in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The project has been invested in by both companies and the project it to start generation from 1st June 2023.

The long-term agreement will support PDG in its decarbonisation journey by establishing a roadmap for its MU1 data centre to be powered with up to 50% renewable energy.

“We are excited to announce our association with Princeton Digital Group. Through this agreement, we re-affirm our mission of offering reliable green energy solutions that are specially designed to varying requirements of our commercial and industrial customers," added Ashwinikumar Patil, chief - O&M & CSR, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited & CEO, WREL.

"This association will help PDG reduce their carbon footprint and enable their MU1 data centre to adopt renewable energy solutions. TPREL is committed to making sustainable energy attainable via such industry collaborations. We look forward to continuing our association with PDG as the company grows its footprint in India.”

PDG's its MU1 data centre launched its first phase in December 2022, delivering 48 MW of IT capacity across two buildings. It is Mumbai’s first IGBC Platinum certified facility, India’s first open Compute Project (OCP) Ready certified facility as well as an Uptime Tier III certified facility.