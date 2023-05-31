Nokia announces 4G and 5G Core Network software solutions

This, the company says, reflects a push to continue its leadership in private wireless.

Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions are based on the company’s widely deployed core products and optimised to help businesses to take advantage of secure carrier grade capabilities.

This will also allow enterprises to digitalise their network infrastructure in order to realise increased automation, productivity and efficiency.

The addressable market for core network solutions in the enterprise FAN/WAN private wireless communications space is expected to increase 50% and reach €1.5 billion by 2027 from approximately €1 billion today according to Nokia.

“This exciting new evolution of our Core portfolio further enhances Nokia’s leading position in private wireless,” said Fran Heeran, SVP and general manager of core networks, cloud and network services at Nokia.

“Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions will provide important catalysts for accelerating digital transformation for enterprises in public safety and power utilities.

“They will modernize large scale enterprise networks, as well as provide important broadband capabilities and a clear and path to deploying private 5G for the WAN.”

Nokia adds that its Core Enterprise Solutions are an integral component of its private wireless solution and are designed for enterprises and governments that have networking requirements similar to a communication service provider (CSP).

The new solutions are tailored to the specific mission-critical network needs of public safety and power utilities and include optimised footprint and operational requirements and streamlined deployment and support.

The solutions are expected to be commercially available later this year, provide unified 4G and 5G data, voice and subscriber/device management capabilities and create streamlined adoption paths across technology and application generations.