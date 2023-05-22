Inmarsat announces FreeWave as partner for Global IoT

The partnership will focus on the integration of Inmarsat’s IsatData Pro (IDP) service in FreeWave’s end-to-end IoT solutions, initially with standalone hardware terminals, with a view to integrating IDP core modules into IoT hardware and assets in the future.

“We’re excited to be welcoming FreeWave as an Inmarsat Distribution Partner," said Jat Brainch, chief commercial and digital officer at Inmarsat.

“We are particularly focused on the positive sustainable outcomes we believe this partnership can provide FreeWave’s customers. After all, you cannot manage what you cannot measure, and we believe solutions that enable better automation and digitalisation of the data capture process to collect granular, real-time results are increasingly essential to achieving our collective Net Zero goals in the future.”

IDP is a two-way, real-time, non-IP messaging service that connects mission-critical assets in remote locations where regular terrestrial connectivity is limited or non-existent. IDP is enabled by Inmarsat’s ELERA geostationary L-band satellite network.

The deal will give FreeWave’s customers reliable and scalable connectivity solutions to meet their mission critical IoT demands across global industries, including agriculture, oil and gas, and utilities. It will also support the IoT uses of businesses operating in the environmental tracking space such as earthquake and flooding monitoring firms.

“We are delighted to become an Inmarsat Distribution Partner. Inmarsat’s bi-directional IsatData Pro service is unique in the marketplace and perfectly suited the needs of our customers. We look forward to working closely with the Inmarsat team over the coming months to grow our market share in the satellite IoT space,” added Jeff Horton, chief revenue officer at FreeWave.

“Sustainability is on the minds of all our clients. Now, being able to offer satellite connectivity that is suited for a myriad of applications will keep their remote devices providing the critical data they need to make better informed business decisions.”