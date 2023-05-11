Arelion launches route supporting US East Coast landing stations

The route will connect directly to the Telxius cable landing station in Virginia Beach, continuing to Arelion’s point-of-presence (PoP) in Raleigh, NC before connecting to Charlotte, NC and continuing south into Jacksonville and Miami in Florida.

With the addition of the route, Arelion’s network now provides the Research Triangle’s technology and data centre markets with scalable capacity and end-to-end trans-Atlantic solutions for multi-terabit traffic flowing into North America and Europe.

The Research Triangle has become a centre for tech investment, constituting the second fastest-growing tech hub in the US with over US$4 billion in biotech investment in 2021.

“This network expansion on the East Coast of the U.S. is in response to our customers’ growing requirements for diverse, high-capacity connectivity and end-to-end trans-Atlantic solutions,” said Art Kazmierczak, director of strategic sales and network development at Arelion.

“Arelion’s new unique route continues our long-term commitment to invest in our North American network and provide resilient connectivity solutions that facilitate the growth of critical digital industries in rapidly evolving markets.”

Arelion’s new route leverages open optical line systems to support multi-vendor transponders and the latest coherent pluggable components, enabling cost-effective, scalable wavelength services including 10G, 100G and 400G.

The route is set to go live in Q3 of this year.