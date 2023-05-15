Harper joins SmartCIC as strategic board advisor

The appointment enables SmartCIC to enter and expand into new markets, engage a growing international customer base, and drive new momentum in its global networking, field services, fixed wireless access, and managed services.

To the role Harper brings a long track record of building successful teams and enhancing them. His career started in the 1990s building NEC’s ventures into Eastern Europe and Sub Sahara Africa, then joined Iaxis at is inception. He then joined Sprint where he grew the team and revenue from zero to staff globally and was responsible for a revenue stream of US$1.3 billion at its peak.

“The appointment of Chris is part of a long-term strategy to enable more organisations to experience SmartCIC and our excellence in service delivery. Chris brings a proven track record of accelerating growth and building sales organisations that are focused on end-to-end customer experience,” said Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC.

“We’re getting real resonance from the message we’re delivering in the market and the timing is right to engage more organisations and help them to deliver digital infrastructure and work smarter.”

After his time at Iaxi, Harper invested in and managed several ventures and to this day continues to sit on the boards of them. More recently he helped bring Bell Canada to Europe and in his last role Harper brought year on year double digit growth to Neterra as its chief commercial officer.

“SmartCIC is one of the most exciting businesses in international telecoms. It is taking a customer-centric and intelligence-driven approach to developing networking solutions and not just selling products," said Harper

"It can deliver from the enterprise endpoint to the cloud with a consistent experience end-to-end. In a market where everyone wants to get close to the enterprise, SmartCIC is ready to deploy connectivity that is reliable, robust and supported by experts in enterprise networking. I’m excited to join the team and build this business in the long-term.”