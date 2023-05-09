Accelecom announces appointment of new head of wholesale and channel sales

Adamiak brings to the role over three decades of experience in the industry and previously worked in a senior leadership capacity at Logix, Everstream, Segra, Level 3, and Zayo.

Based in Kentucky, Accelecom is one of the key providers of broadband across the south east of America.

CEO of Accelecom, Brad Kilbey, said of Adamiak’s appointment, “Working together with Carriers, Cable MSOs, ISPs, Data Center Operators, Satellite Operators, Hyperscalers, and Channel Partners is key to bringing high-speed, reliable broadband to urban, underserved, and unserved communities.”

He continued, “Roger’s extensive experience and relationships in the telecom industry will be invaluable in strengthening existing relationships and forming new ones as we pave new, transformative broadband paths for our customers.”

The appointment of Adamiak follows on from the appointment of CEO, Brad Kilbey. He joined the company himself at the latter end of the year as part of their commitment to growth. Kilbey brings with him a wealth of knowledge on mergers and acquisitions in the telco industry.

The company announced last month that it has joined the Georgia Broadband Advisory Committee as part of their commitment to delivering services in rural areas.

Kilbey said, "Through continued investment in the former Georgia Public Web (GPW), Accelecom is bringing secure, reliable and scalable high-speed internet services to underserved and unserved areas of the state," said Brad Kilbey, CEO for Accelecom. "We look forward to working with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) and partners to pave a modern broadband path to more connected healthcare, education, and ag-tech services that spur innovation and economic development."