Steve Smith heads to Digital Realty as managing director, head of Americas

In his new role, Smith will lead Digital Realty's business activities in the Americas, with the aim of enhancing its value proposition by offering the full range of data centre solutions on its PlatformDIGITAL offering.

"I am excited to welcome Steve Smith to Digital as the leader of our largest region. His experience and knowledge across the data centre infrastructure and enterprise software landscape will enhance and accelerate the buildout of the colo and connectivity capability that we have been developing throughout our global portfolio over the course of the last eight years, starting with our purchase of Telx in 2015," said Andy Power, president and chief executive officer, Digital Realty.

"Steve's successful colocation and connectivity track record makes him the ideal leader to enhance the value of Digital Realty's connected communities across the Americas, helping to provide our global customers with the data centre solutions they seek."

Prior to joining the company, Smith served eight years at CoreSite, most recently in the role of chief revenue officer. While there he was responsible for the customer lifecycle, including sales and sales engineering, marketing, and new product innovation.

His previous roles includes working for SAP and Avaya and in total brings more than 25 years of management experience across enterprise software, network, and data centre infrastructure.

"It is an exciting time to join Digital Realty's leadership team. With Digital's expansive portfolio of highly connected assets across the US and global platform supporting 5,000 customers around the world, I see an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth of high value, colo and connectivity offerings in the Americas region, similar to what the company has achieved in Europe and Africa, while collectively enhancing our global position," said Smith.

"I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and team to drive growth and demonstrate Digital's 'Meeting Place' value proposition in enabling digital transformation in the largest and most technology advanced region in the world."