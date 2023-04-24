Green Mountain to add additional 10MW of capacity in Norway

The new 5800 sqm building is an extension to the two existing buildings dedicated to an unnamed international cloud provider.

“We are very excited about all the activity going on at our Enebakk campus right now. Especially, that our client has renewed their trust in us and chosen to expand their activities here,” said Svein Atle Hagaseth, CEO of Green Mountain.

The new two-storey building will be physically connected to the client’s existing buildings, increasing the total footprint of the client to 18MW. Construction is already underway and due for completion by May 2024.

In addition to the built-to-suit project for this client, the campus is also home to a 13.5MW colocation facility that was completed in December 2022.

“Norway is truly beginning to make its mark in the data centre industry," said Hagaseth.

"The country’s value proposition of renewable and affordable power, strong connectivity, competent workforce and stable framework conditions resonate well with international clients. Based on the positive feedback we receive in the market; I expect a steep growth curve also in the years to come.”

CTS Nordics has been selected as the design and build contractor for the project and will use modular builds to construct and connect the buildings.

The existing data centre will be in full operation during construction and new project will also create new jobs at the site, which as with its predecessors will run on 100% renewable power.

Last month, Green Mountain announced plans to establish a new 54MW data centre site in Mainz, 30km outside of Frankfurt.

The construction of the data centre site is part of an agreement with energy company KMW, and both will have a 50% stake in the joint venture.