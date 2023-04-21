Rogers makes slew of appointments in executive leadership shakeup

The first is the naming of Navdeep Bains as the company's new chief corporate affairs officer. In this new role, Bains will lead on critical issues facing Canada, including improving connectivity in rural and remote Indigenous communities across Canada.

As part of his mandate, he will lead the public policy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts for the company, with a focus on Canada’s digital economy, access for low-income families, and action on climate change.

Bains joins Rogers from CIBC, where he served as Vice chair of global investment banking. Prior to that, he served as Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry.

Next is the appointment of Zoran Stakic as Rogers chief transformation officer. He joins from Shaw where for the past 5 years, he served as chief operations officer and chief technology officer.

He enters the role with 25 years of experience in network technology, product development, business and tech operations, supply chain and information security working at Sprint Canada and Shaw.

In his new role, Stakic will work to help bring together Shaw and Rogers products and services to ensure a seamless transition for its customers.

Lastly, Terrie Tweddle has been named as chief brand and communications officer. In this new role, Tweddle will be responsible for advancing the company’s brand and reputation.

She worked for Rogers from 2008 to 2020 and re-joined the company in late of 2022. She brings 25 years of experience in brand and reputation management, communications, public affairs, and corporate social responsibility.

“Over the past 16 months, our senior leadership team has led the turnaround of our performance, closed a historic merger with Shaw, and created strong momentum in the marketplace,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO, Rogers.

“Today, I am pleased to add three new members to our senior team who will play a critical role in our growth agenda.”

At the same time, Ted Woodhead, Rogers' Chief regulatory and government affairs officer, will be stepping down from the role to be succeeded by Marisa Wyse who will take up the mantale of regulatory affairs.

In addition, Brad Shaw, the former Executive chair and chief executive officer at Shaw, and Trevor English, Shaw’s former executive vice president and chief financial & corporate development officer, have joined the Rogers board of directors.