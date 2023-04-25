KIO Networks expands into Spain with sustainable data centre

The KIO Valencia data centre is a commitment on the parto f KO Networks to respect the environment, going beyond the standard obligations, as well as compliance and being firmly committed to technological innovation.

It is the first data centre in Spain to use 100% ecological refrigerants (C02) in 100% of its critical cooling systems, in preparaton for the mandatory use of refrigerants as set out in the F-GAS Regulation (EU 517/2014).

It is also the first data centre in Spain to use geothermal air conditioning as renewable energy for its cooling systems.

In addition, all the refrigerants in building have the highest environmental indexes inlcuding GWP (Global Warming Potential) 1 and ODP (Ozone Depletion Potential) 0.

The site also reuses waste heat produced in the data centre to provide air-conditioning to the adjoining office building.

“Our immediate goal is to be the most sustainable provider of cloud services and solutions on the Iberian Peninsula," said Javier Jarilla, CEO of KIO Spain

"More broadly, we want to provide enterprises in Spain with a partner who not only has made a genuine commitment to achieve sustainability in our data centre operations, but who can also make those same measurable, auditable, and verifiable gains available to them. We all win when we create an ecosystem of companies intent to achieve real sustainability.”

Acording to Jarilla, KIO is committed to real, tangible and measurable sustainability, based on 5 pillars.

1. Zero water consumption to combat water scaricty in the regions where its facilities will be implemented.

2. Use of natural refrigerants in cooling Systems and full compliance with FGAS regulations.

3. Reuse of waste heat generated in computer rooms to supply district heating systems.

4. Use of geothermal cooling systems, to optimise the performance of CO² cooling systems.

5. Purchase of 100% certified green energy, with guarantee of origin.