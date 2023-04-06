Ericsson adds 5G security company to Cradlepoint portfolio

Despite the name, Ericom previously had no connection with Ericsson, which has bought it via its Cradlepoint business.

George Mulhern (pictured), CEO of Cradlepoint since 2011, said: “We can now deliver a comprehensive SD-WAN and SASE [secure access service edge] solution for wireless WAN and private cellular networking, leveraging 5G while addressing the wireline needs of enterprise customers.”

Ericsson acquired Cradlepoint for US$1.1 billion in 2020. The company has not said how much it is spending on Ericom, which was founded in 1993.

David Canellos, CEO of Ericom since 2019, said: “The acquisition enhances our ability to meet the cybersecurity needs of global enterprises as they accelerate their rapid adoption of 5G technologies.”

Ericsson said that the “combined portfolio leads the industry in next-generation enterprise and private network connectivity with the broadest portfolio of 5G solution choices for enterprises and public sector agencies embracing digitalization and Industry 4.0”.

It added: “Ericom’s zero trust and cloud-based security solutions will form the basis of the new Cradlepoint NetCloud threat defense cloud service, expanding the company’s mobile-capable and router-integrated SASE and zero trust portfolio of solutions for fixed-site, remote worker, in-vehicle and IoT use cases.”