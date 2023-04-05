center3 to build Huawei cloud region in Saudi Arabia

Under the agreement, the data centre operator will provide hosting and data services to Huawei to help it expand its cloud footprint in the region and meet the growing demand for cloud services.

The agreement is a major step forward for center3’s mission to provide digital infrastructure and data centre solutions to business in the MENA region, the company says.

The agreement is expected to open up new avenues of growth for center3 and its partners, and will create a “positive economic impact in the region”.

"We are thrilled to partner with Huawei to provide them with the cutting-edge digital infrastructure in the MENA region," said Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3.

In a statement, Huawei shared center3's enthusiasm for the partnership.

"This collaboration is a significant step forward for both companies, and we are looking forward to a successful future together," said Alan Qi, CEO of Huawei Cloud KSA.

center3 comprises of a group of carrier neutral data centres and a subsea fibre optic network. The company says its goal is to develop digital businesses and bolster investment opportunities across the MENA region.

The company recently completed the marine survey for 2Africa Pearls in Bahrain.

The cable, which connects 33 countries through 46 landing locations, positions the Middle East at the centre of operations.