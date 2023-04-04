Free Trial
Appointments

Verizon Business hires HP’s Jonathan Nikols for enterprise role

Alan Burkitt-Gray
April 04, 2023 10:51 AM
Jonathan Nikols Verizon.jpg

Verizon Business has hired Jonathan Nikols from HP to be senior VP of global enterprise for the Americas.

The Verizon position was last held by Massimo Peselli, who is now serves as the company’s chief revenue officer of global enterprise and public sector.

Peselli said: “Jonathan brings a wealth of knowledge and an innovative mindset to this critical role at a time when we are seeing growth in both the understanding and adoption of 5G connectivity and solutions.”

Nikols has been in the business for two decades, since graduating in business at Illinois State University. He said: “Verizon Business is truly at the forefront of transforming the enterprise business landscape, both here in North America and abroad.”

Before Verizon he has worked for Avaya, HP, NCR and Polycom before rejoining HP in 2016 to lead the device as a service business unit.

Peselli said: “From private networking, fixed-wireless access, 5G edge solutions and more, our enterprise customers are relying on Verizon Business to deliver and Jonathan brings the leadership experience to do just that.”

Alan Burkitt-Gray
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
