Verizon Public Sector awarded $2bn FAA contract

Under the terms of the Federal Aviation Administration Enterprise Network Services (FENS) contract, Verizon will build the FAA a dynamic, highly available and secure enterprise network.

This new infrastructure will support all of the FAA's critical applications across the National Airspace System (NAS), which includes providing Air Traffic Management (ATM) to more than 45,000 flights and 2.9 million airline passengers across 29 million square miles of the US national airspace system.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Verizon to lead the nation’s largest government transportation agency through a telecommunications infrastructure transformation that utilises the latest advances in technology and networking solutions,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon Business CEO.

“From dynamic services and bandwidth provisioning, to improved insight and visibility into network service configuration and operation, we are excited to help the FAA with a robust solution that will benefit the National Airspace System and administrative users alike.”

The communications infrastructure supports air and ground safety for passenger, freight and selected Department of Defense flights via three separate networks, one for NAS, one for administrative and one for research and development.

“We are thrilled to be teamed with Verizon on this project. Nobody is better prepared to provide a secure and reliable network of this scale," said Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the US.

"With Saab’s FAA, air traffic management, and system wide information management (SWIM) experience, our team is ready to help the FAA evolve toward their information-centric operations vision.”

Additionally, the new enterprise platform from Verizon will give the FAA features such as dynamic service provisioning and reconfiguration, survivability and on-demand service flow routing.

“Frequentis is proud to partner with Verizon on the FENS program with our high-availability network equipment," said Dieter Eier, president of Frequentis USA.

"We are looking forward to supporting Verizon’s FENS team in its evolution of the FAA’s network infrastructure.”

Verizon also will provide a set of support services including program management, network engineering, configuration management, test and evaluation, service ordering and provisioning, network and security management and operations.