Ubitus and Google Cloud to power cloud-based game streaming

Under the terms of the collaboration, Google Cloud will serve as Ubitus' primary cloud provider and will run the majority of its workloads on Google Cloud.

Ubitus' GameCloud solution will now be available on Google Cloud Marketplace, giving developers greater access to its cloud gaming technologies.

"Working with Google Cloud, we will provide one of the most flexible and powerful streaming services to meet customers' go-to-market strategies," said Wesley Kuo, founder and CEO, Ubitus.

"Our partnership enables games to more easily distribute high-fidelity and interactive content globally across any device, including PC, mobile, tablet, IPTV, and VR/AR headsets."

Specifically, the two companies will accelerate market innovation with Ubitus leveraging Google Cloud's global scale, GPU and VM resources, and expertise in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the quality and power of its streaming and on-demand services.

Additionally, the two will increase access to streaming solutions, through Ubitus' patented GameCloud solution which will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, increasing support for global content distribution.

Lastly, they will digitally transform cloud game distribution with Ubitus using Google Cloud's open infrastructure, enhanced cybersecurity protection, and expertise in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to further streamline cloud game distribution.

"As we looked to the future of cloud streaming for games at Google, we found that Ubitus' robust offerings set a new bar for the games industry," said Jack Buser, director of Google Cloud for games.

"Our partnership with Ubitus further underscores Google Cloud's commitment to powering live service games on any connected device."

Game companies require streaming technology providers that can help them improve their cost-performance ratio.

By moving hardware demands to the cloud, game companies can enable players to play their favourite games on any device, at any setting, streaming images in full 4K resolution.