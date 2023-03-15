Elea Digital completes first phase of second site in Porto Alegre

“If we compare our government to a train, the locomotive would be economic development and digital innovation," said Sebastião Melo, the City's mayor.

"This will make the city inclusive and guarantee social protection for those who need it most. This is what we want when moving forward with the project for the 4th District and for other regions of Porto Alegre”, comments the mayor of Porto Alegre.

Purchased in September 2022, Elea Digital has completed the facility ahead of schedule and built capacity upon an existing point of presence of TIM (TIMS3) in the site.

The new facility named POA2, is located in Porto Alegre's 4th District and is touted as the largest data centre in Brazil’s Southern Region. Once at full capacity, it will boast 7MW.

“We are thrilled to announce the new availability weeks ahead of schedule”, said Alessandro Lombardi, president of Elea Digital.

“It is not easy to deliver on time a new site in this challenging environment where the supply chain is somewhat disrupted.”

It is also Elea Digital's second site in the city of Porto Alegre, following POA1 which is currently home to a large ecosystem of telecom and enterprise clients.

Spanning 4,000 sqm secure building and located close to an energy substation and equipped with multiple redundant fibre ducts, the expansion has been designed for high density deployments.

It has also been engineering designed, in partnership with Future Tech, to deliver low water usage effectiveness combined with 1.5 planned power usage effectiveness.

“It is a pleasure for Porto Alegre to receive Elea Digital's trust to expand its business in the city, generating jobs, income and offering more digital services," said Ricardo Gomes, deputy mayor of Porto Alegre.

"The second site also represents a breakthrough in the area of technology and innovation, mainly because it is located in the Historic Center and 4th District, regions that we are developing and revitalising.”