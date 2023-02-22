Ciena unveils WaveLogic 6

WaveLogic 6 will support up to 1.6 terabytes (Tb/s) single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, 800 gigabits (Gb/s) over the longest links and energy efficient 800G pluggable across 1000km distances.

It is the first coherent optical solution operating at 200GBaud and it will maximise coverage of 800Gb/s connectivity across networks.

“The last few years have irreversibly changed our expectations of networks, showing the critical importance of enabling greater connectivity to help fuel our digital lifestyles. At the same time, we all need to do more to help the environment,” Scott McFeely, senior vice president of global products and services, Ciena

“As the pioneer in coherent optical technology, and the first to bring coherent 40G, 100G, 400G and 800G to the industry, we continue to set the standard in optical transport and push the limits of innovation by creating solutions that significantly reduce cost per bit, improve network performance, and drive energy efficiency.”

WaveLogic has already delivered 20 times more capacity over fibre and more than 85% reduction in Watts/Gbps for Ciena customers.

The company has already worked with the likes of Meta, Bell Canada and Southern Cross.

Gaya Nagarajan, vice president of engineering at Meta said: “Network efficiency has been a big part of our DNA since we started designing our first data centre facility in Oregon over a decade ago. At OFC 2021, we challenged the suppliers to deliver a 50% power/bit reduction and a doubling of bandwidth/channel in Gen 6 transponder by 2024/25.

“These advances are critical to support our future network expansions. Based on Ciena’s announcement today, it looks like they are on track to meet these targets with WaveLogic 6.”

WaveLogic 6 will start to become available in the first half of 2024. It will be supported across a range of Ciena’s optical and routing and switching platforms and will be made available for use in third-party solutions.