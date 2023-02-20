MTN GlobalConnect welcomes two new MD's to leadership team

As of 1 April, Juliet Nsubuga will assume the role if managing director of MTN GlobalConnect Uganda and Josephine Sarouk will become managing director of MTN GlobalConnect Nigeria, as of 1 March 2023.

“I look forward to working closely with our newly appointed business leaders as we continue to build our business in Africa,” said Frédéric Schepens, CEO of MTN GlobalConnect.

“We welcome Juliet and Josephine into the MTN GlobalConnect family and look forward to learning from their knowledge and rich experience in the Telecommunications sector.”

Nsubuga enters the role with over 20 years of experience in telecoms, having most recently served as general manager of wholesale and carrier services at MTN Uganda.

Sarouk has over 14 years of telecoms experience, with a focus on ICT, Digital, wholesale, enterprise sales and marketing. She joins from MTN Nigeria, where she was general manager of regional operations for Lagos and Southwest, a position she has held since 2017.

These appointments support MTN GlobalConnect’s transformation journey, which aligns with the recent appointment of Sylvia Anampiu as managing director for its Kenya operations and Lillian Mutwalo as managing director of its Zambia Operations.

Specifically, Nsubuga and Sarouk's appointment will ensure that through the company's #GrowAfrica strategy, it is well positioned to meet forcasted growth in data traffic in Africa and aligns with MTN GlobalConnect's plans to increase fixed connectivity, and international mobile services through wholesale opportunities.

In related news, December saw MTN South Africa and MTN GlobalConnect, in partnership with the 2Africa consortium, land the 45,000km 2Africa cable in Yzerfontein and Duynefontein, South Africa.

For MTN GlobalConnect, the landing is the first in a series of six across five countries: South Africa (two), Sudan, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria and Ghana, with a go live date of some time in 2023.