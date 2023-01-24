Comcast deploys fibre network to 2,600 locations in Plainfield

The news follows Comcast's announcement in May 2022 that it would be expanding to nearly 2,500 residents and businesses in Jewett City.

The company is expected to complete these expansion projects in Plainfield and Jewett City in 2023. Once complete Comcast will expand its network to 5,100 additional homes and businesses in Eastern Connecticut.

"Plainfield is glad to welcome Comcast to town to offer our residents and businesses more choices. Bringing Comcast to the community is a positive benefit to those who live and work here," said First Selectman Kevin M. Cunningham.

The expansions to Plainfield and Jewett City are part of the company's latest investment in Connecticut, which also includes expansions to East Lyme, New London and Waterford. In addition, Comcast recently announced a network expansion to nearly 100 unserved businesses in the North End of Hartford.

"We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in Connecticut have the connectivity they need to succeed," said Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast's Western New England Region.

"We are proud to provide Plainfield with fast, secure, and reliable Internet services that are built to meet the community's needs today and into the future."

Residential customers in these areas will be able to access Xfinity's full suite of products, including supersonic WiFi technology from powerful gateways, xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity Mobile and Flex, a 4K streaming content platform.

Earlier this month, Comcast Corporation promoted Jason S. Armstrong to the role chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Mike Cavanagh who was named president of the company in October.