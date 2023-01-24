Neos Networks completes Metro Access Networks in Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester

With services now live in all four regions, the news marks four of a planned eight routes with the remaining phase of deployment on track for delivery over the next year. The entire Metro Network Expansion project makes up over 60km of Neos Networks’ national fibre footprint.

The breakdown of fibre deployed in each city is 3.6km in Liverpool, 7.1km in Birmingham, 13.7km in Manchester, and 37km in London once at full build.

“I’m thrilled that we’re nearing completion of our Metro Access Network builds in these four key UK cities. This project will underpin the growth of UK PLC by creating new opportunities for enterprises and driving investment within several new business districts," said Sarah Mills, chief revenue officer at Neos Networks.

"The ambition for our network expansion project has always been to help UK businesses realise the growth potential associated with resilient, secure, high-capacity business connectivity services. We look forward to engaging businesses on how we can support their network resiliency and priorities with the right connectivity solutions.”

The strategic move by Neos Networks into last-mile access means the company no longer has to rely on third-party connectivity and as a result, can offer its customers better timescales and lower costs.

In addition, the multi-million-pound investment has helped Neos Networks build out its on-net presence in the four cities to deliver a full end-to-end fibre connection to the doors of many.

The company also plans to explore using its optical wavelength technology to deliver the right commercial packages for customers, particularly those in MBUs.

In related news September saw Neos Networks confirm that it is to provide the communications links from the Viking Energy Wind Farm, , and headquarters of the company building it, SSE Renewables.