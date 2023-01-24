ETSI in partnership to advance 6G standards and services

The 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) and ETSI – the European Telecommunications Standards Institute – say their deal reflects “a strong mutual interest in bringing European research results for 5G, 6G and related technologies into the wider standardization landscape”.

David Boswarthick (pictured), ETSI’s director of new technologies, said: “ETSI is at the forefront of innovation, and we recognise the essential role of cutting-edge research in enabling strong and relevant world-class standards. Our close collaboration with 6G-IA demonstrates our shared interests in evolving technologies in Europe and will certainly be fruitful for both organisations.”

The 6G-IA brings together a global industry community including operators, manufacturers, research institutes, universities, verticals and enterprises as well as industry associations.

The association “carries out a wide range of activities in strategic areas including standardisation, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, collaboration with key vertical industry sectors, notably the development of trials, and international cooperation”, it says.

Colin Willcock of Nokia, who chairs the 6G-IA board, said: “The 6G-IA is driving the development of 6G in Europe with the creation of the smart networks and services partnership together with the European Commission. This major research programme will invest at least €1.8 billion into 6G research in the period 2021-27.”

He said joining with ETSI “was a natural move forward for us”.

The 6G-IA is based in Brussels and its board includes representatives of Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and vendors such as Ericsson, Huawei and Samsung.

Work is starting on the first phase of 5G/6G research projects, “many of which will play a crucial role in the definition of next generation networks”, said ETSI, which is organising at conference in February at its headquarters in Sophia Antipolis. That “will provide the perfect platform for these new projects to present their purpose and plans and exchange with the standards experts on their standardisation roadmaps”.