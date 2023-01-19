PDSCN cable to be completed in April

The company partnered with Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc for the project and is the longest cable of its kind in the country.

It boasts a total cable distance of 2,500km and will kick of landing cables in nine segments across the country.

The project kicked off in Subic Bay, Zambales in July 2022 and has already completed 15 segments across the country in key cities and tourism destinations.

"As the Philippines continues to build a digital economy, Globe is steadfast in its efforts to bring fast and reliable connectivity to all,” said Ernest Cu, CEO and president of the Globe Group.

“We are committed to supporting the government's initiatives towards innovation, e-governance, and greater digital adoption among Filipinos through our investments in PDSCN and other network infrastructure.”

The PDSCN project is part of Globe’s network expansion as it looks to improve connectivity across the country to fast-track digital transformation.

As the PDSCN project nears completion, Globe is shifting its focus towards capital efficiency and optimisation, with plans to reduce its capital expenditures budget to US$1.3 billion in 2023 and US$1 billion in 2024 from around US$1.9 billion in 2022.