Bill Sansalone joins Syniverse as CFO

Sansalone succeeds Simeon Irvine, effective immediately. Irvine will work with Sansalone, Syniverse’s cross-functional leadership team, and the finance organisation during this transitional period which ends in mid-February.

“Simeon has been a valued member of the Syniverse leadership team, making numerous contributions in our business transformation, and especially as an instrumental leader in completing our strategic investment partnership with Twilio in May of 2022,” said Andrew Davies, chief executive officer, Syniverse.

“Based in the UK, he’s admirably made these contributions, and many more, while working across both the European and US time zones, no easy feat for anyone.”

Bill Sansalone enters the role with more than 40 years of experience in financial leadership in the telecoms industry, having spent more than 37 years with Verizon.

Reporting directly to Davie, Sansalone will lead Syniverse’s global financial operations, including business performance, reporting, and controls; strategic sourcing; audit and tax; and strategy functions.

“Bill is an experienced, results-oriented, financial executive. Throughout his career, he’s consistently driven measurable results with his strong business acumen – examining and quickly comprehending complex business situations to take decisive action to create investor and shareholder value,” added Davies.

“Bill has a true talent for aligning people, processes, and technology to help an enterprise achieve its objectives. He will be a strong addition to our leadership team."

Sansalone most recently served as vice president of financial field operations, consumer. During his tenure, he led all consumer channel financial planning and sales channel analysis, sales quota setting, third-party agent compensation, and customer services financial support.

His prior roles within the Verizon wireless division include vice president of field finance operations; vice president of commercial finance; VP and controller and area CFO.

In addition, Sansalone has worked as a strategic consultant and advisor with Syniverse in recent years.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be joining the Syniverse team,” added Sansalone.

“I’ve long since respected the work that Syniverse does to seamlessly connect the world’s multiplying networks, enterprises, and smart devices. I look forward to working closely with the entire leadership team and Syniverse’s tremendous employees, the many internal partner organisations, our investors, and our customers.”